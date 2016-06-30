Graveside rites will be held Friday, July 1 at 3 p.m. for Connie Sue “Susie” Schad had at the George-Davis Cemetery east of Holdenville.
Susie was born March 18, 1958 in Wichita, Kansas to Roy and Nora (Davis) George and died June 26, 2016 in Oklahoma City at the age of 58.
She was raised in Wichita and attended school there.
As a young lady she married Joe Schad and they continued to reside in Wichita and to this union three children were born.
She is remembered as a loving mother and homemaker.
Her family was originally from Oklahoma and she always had a second home in Hughes County.
Most recently she had been staying with family in Edmond due to her final illness.
She enjoyed going to the casino but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her granddaughters. She loved her "girls". She also had a special place in her heart for her pet Chihuahua, Zoey.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Agnes Al-Daubaugh and Raylene Pern and a brother-in-law Dennis Lafferty.
Survivors include her three children, Wegus Schad and Joey Schad and companion Jill Murrow of Edmond and Anissa Schad and fiancée Dustin Lambert of Oklahoma City; two brothers, Reed George of Michigan and Gene George of Wichita, Kansas; two sisters Allene Lafferty of Norman and Mary Lou Bierman of Texas; two granddaughters Sierra and Joey Schad of Edmond; along with several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Interment will follow services under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Wetumka.
Memorial services will be held for Janet Ann Dragna Howard at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2016 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wewoka.
Janet was born March 20, 1954 in Franklin, Louisiana to Matile “Mat” Anthony and Hazel Margaret Landry Dragna and died June 23, 2016 in Oklahoma City at the age of 62.
She graduated from Morgan City Louisiana Central Catholic High School and attended Spencer Business College in Lafayette Louisiana.
She worked many years as a Bookkeeper in the Banking Industry at the Morgan City Bank and worked over 20 years as a legal secretary at her husbands law firm.
Janet was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City, Louisiana.
She married Pascal M. Howard on July 23, 1977 at Morgan City Louisiana Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Janet enjoyed traveling the Gulf Coast and all over the south, dinning out, going to Museums, dog and horse racing, spending time in New Orleans, working in her flower garden, reading books and especially loved her dogs.
Survivors include her husband; Pascal Howard of Wewoka, Oklahoma, her son; Timothy Howard of Chicago Illinois, sisters; Anita (Herb) Dragna Stanley of Morgan City Louisiana, Celeste Dragna of Breaux Bridge Louisiana, Her sister in law's; Margret Ann Snyder (Dr. David D.) of Oklahoma City, Barbara Mowbray Griggs of Oklahoma City, Joan (John) Imes of Oklahoma City, brother in law's; Jamie (Tracy) Howard of Norman, Philip (Jane) Howard of Wewoka, Lee Pierce Howard of Oklahoma City, Bobby Howard of Wewoka and numerous other relatives and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, daughter; Jennifer Howard, and her brother Andrea Dragna.
Services are under the direction of Stout-Phillips Funeral Home of Wewoka.
Funeral services will be held for Rosalee Abney are will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2016 at the Freewill Baptist Church of Non. Bro. Bill Adcock will officiate the service.
Rosalee was born Aug. 20, 1924 in Bearden to Andrew Jackson Royster and Minnie Magdaline (Ott) Royster and died June 26, 2016 in Non.
She attended Social Hill Public School.
On Sept. 4, 1937 she married her sweetheart, Vernon Abney. The couple enjoyed over 60 years of marriage and had two children, Tony and Lyndol.
Rosalee was a homemaker who loved to cook and have her family around. She was an excellent cook and everyone loved to gather at her place and enjoy her meals. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and enjoyed attending and fellowships at the Freewill Baptist Church of Non.
Tending to her garden and yard work were favorite pastimes. She took pride in her yard and making it beautiful. In her younger years she worked the cattle and tended to needs around her farm. Staying abreast of current events and politics was important to Rosalee. She enjoyed many lively conversations with family and friends regarding both.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Abney, parents Andrew and Minnie Royster, great-grandson Trevor Bane, brother Troy Royster, sisters Ruby Abney, Edith McFerran, Mildred Morris, Leona Price, Thelma Clift and Julene Willard.
Survivors include her children Tony Abney and wife Sue of Non, Lyndol Willard of Glenpool, grandchildren Sheila Bane of Glenpool, Jeff McDonald and wife Jaymi of Glenpool, Scott McDonald of Glenpool, Tim Abney and wife Rhonda of Non, Terra Peters and husband Tony of Ada, great-grandchildren Andrea Bane, Alexis Bane, Morgan Fox, Lindsey Fox, Emily Abney, Trendon McDonald as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tim Abney, Jeff McDonald, Scott McDonald, Randy Willard, Kenny Royster and Lawayne Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy McFerran, Gene Clift, Ronnie Davis, Terry Abney, C. L. Thornton, Roger Shields and Royce Montgomery.
Interment will follow at the Non Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home of Holdenville.
Memorial services were held for Wilma (Bell) Thetford at First Church of God in Holdenville on June 28, 2016. Pastor Jon Ewers officiated the service.
Wilma was born Aug. 9, 1925 to Maggie Menyen and Charlie Bell in Marlow, OK. in Stephens County and she died June 25, 2016 at her home in Wetumka at the age of 90.
She came to Hughes County at the age of 9 and lived here since that time, graduating from Spaulding High School as senior class valedictorian.
She and Edmon Thetford of Holdenville were married Feb. 20, 1945 and they celebrated 71 years of married life in February 2016.
Wilma was a devoted homemaker and mother to sons, Kenny Michael of Bethany Beach, Delaware and Jeffrey Kevin of Holdenville, three grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She also worked as a seamstress for the Seampruf Company as well as Big Yank Incorporated retiring at the age of 62.
Wilma loved piecing quilts and making quilts for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as others in the community.
She also enjoyed reading, gardening and canning for her family.
She was a devoted part of the First Church of God family, often supporting the After School Program to help educate young children about Christianity.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and three sisters, several nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Kevin Thetford, Wayne Reid, Richard Nolen, P. D. Brown, Phillip Lee and Larry Storts.
Interment followed services at the Glory Cemetery in Holdenville.
Hudson Phillips Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the After School Program at First Church of God, 624 East Main Street, Holdenville, Oklahoma 74848.