Connie Sue “Susie” Schad

Funeral services will be held for Rosalee Abney are will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2016 at the Freewill Baptist Church of Non. Bro. Bill Adcock will officiate the service.

Rosalee was born Aug. 20, 1924 in Bearden to Andrew Jackson Royster and Minnie Magdaline (Ott) Royster and died June 26, 2016 in Non.

She attended Social Hill Public School.

On Sept. 4, 1937 she married her sweetheart, Vernon Abney. The couple enjoyed over 60 years of marriage and had two children, Tony and Lyndol.

Rosalee was a homemaker who loved to cook and have her family around. She was an excellent cook and everyone loved to gather at her place and enjoy her meals. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and enjoyed attending and fellowships at the Freewill Baptist Church of Non.

Tending to her garden and yard work were favorite pastimes. She took pride in her yard and making it beautiful. In her younger years she worked the cattle and tended to needs around her farm. Staying abreast of current events and politics was important to Rosalee. She enjoyed many lively conversations with family and friends regarding both.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Abney, parents Andrew and Minnie Royster, great-grandson Trevor Bane, brother Troy Royster, sisters Ruby Abney, Edith McFerran, Mildred Morris, Leona Price, Thelma Clift and Julene Willard.

Survivors include her children Tony Abney and wife Sue of Non, Lyndol Willard of Glenpool, grandchildren Sheila Bane of Glenpool, Jeff McDonald and wife Jaymi of Glenpool, Scott McDonald of Glenpool, Tim Abney and wife Rhonda of Non, Terra Peters and husband Tony of Ada, great-grandchildren Andrea Bane, Alexis Bane, Morgan Fox, Lindsey Fox, Emily Abney, Trendon McDonald as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Tim Abney, Jeff McDonald, Scott McDonald, Randy Willard, Kenny Royster and Lawayne Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy McFerran, Gene Clift, Ronnie Davis, Terry Abney, C. L. Thornton, Roger Shields and Royce Montgomery.

Interment will follow at the Non Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home of Holdenville.