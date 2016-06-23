Services for Irene Thompson will be held Saturday, June 25, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Dustin. Interment will follow at the Proctor Family Cemetery near Hanna. Wake services will be held Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Dustin.
Irene was born April 14, 1939 in Hanna, Oklahoma to Willie Proctor and Fannie (Tiger) Proctor and died June 21, 2016 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 77.
Irene had been a resident of the Okemah area since 1993.
She worked as a seamstress and was a member of the Helubby Church near Hanna. She enjoyed sewing, playing pool and attending stomp dances.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Lewis Harjo and Russell Thompson; and two brothers, Sandy Proctor and Willie Proctor, Jr.
Survivors include her sister, Yanah Proctor of Dustin; ve sons, Legus Harjo of Okemah, Randy Lee Harjo and wife Robin of Del City, Ron Harjo and wife Erma Roxie of Oklahoma City, Lewis Harjo, Jr. of Okemah and Jerry Don Harjo and wife Nancy of Del City; two daughters, Marlene Scott and husband David of Oklahoma City and Melody Monica Robinson and husband Billy of Oklahoma City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah.
Funeral services were held June 21, 2016 at the Banner Baptist Church in Horntown for Frances “Juanita” Mauldin with her nephew Rev. Martin Gustin and his wife Rev. Donna Gustin of ciating.
Juanita was born April 28, 1922 in Wetumka to John Paul Schultz and Ochria Faye (Blythe) Schultz and died June 17, 2016 in Shawnee.
She attended school at Moss Public Schools. Juanita was baptized at an early age in a farm pond outside of Horntown.
She worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II on P-38 Fighter Planes at Douglas Aircraft in Tulsa. Being one of the “Rosie the Riveters” was something she was always proud of.
On March 5, 1943 she married Vernon Leo Mauldin in North Augusta, South Carolina. They had three children, Ronda, Steve and Stan.
Farming and ranching was something that Juanita also had a passion for. She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. She enjoyed raising quarter horses and cattle. At one time she also raised German Shepard and Blue Heeler dogs.
She was a wonderful cook for her family and loved ones. She was also a perfectionist at almost everything she did which included her love for sewing. She had the ability and fore- sight to do just about anything that she set her mind on from tearing out walls in the house and remodeling to helping with brushhogging and plowing on the tractor in the elds on their farm.
Juanita spent her entire career of over 27 years as a bank teller/bookkeeper at the First National Bank and People’s State Bank in Holdenville and First National Bank of Wewoka.
She also worked a short time as an inspector at Seampruf in Holdenville.
She loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and friends.
Juanita was preceded in death by her par- ents, husband Vernon, sisters Pauline (Schultz) Miller, Mary Catherine (Schultz) Henson, Lois (Moss) Smith, brother Loyd Moss and one precious grandson, Scott Austin Mauldin.
She is survived by her daughter, Ronda Hillman, and husband, Joe of Shawnee, and two sons, Steve Mauldin, of Holdenville, Stan Mauldin, and wife, Kim, of Bartlesville; three grandsons, Ron Hillman, of Shawnee, Jon Hillman and wife Jennifer, of Prosper, TX, and Sage Mauldin of Norman, 3 great-granddaughters: Ashia Hillman, of Ada, Ella and Ava Hillman, of Prosper, TX; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were her grandsons: Ron Hillman, Jon Hillman and Sage Mauldin, nephews Danny Mauldin, Benny Mauldin and Randy Mauldin.
Interment will follow services at the Calvin Cemetery.
Services were under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home in Holdenville.
Funeral services for Bill Bunch of McAlester were held June 21, 2016 at Lakewood Christian Church in McAlester. Pastor Cliff House of ciated. Interment followed at the Holdenville Cemetery.
Bill was born Nov. 20, 1931 in Holdenville to Roy and Ruby (Loftis) Bunch and died June 18, 2016 at McAlester Regional Health Center at the age of 84.
He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Con ict.
On Oct. 1, 1954, Bill married Wanda Conley.
He was an instrumentation and calibration technician for Arkla Gas.
Bill enjoyed shing, hunting and camping.
He was a member of Lakewood Christian Church.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Wanda; his parents; his brothers: Floyd Bunch and Leslie Bunch and a sister, Margaret Thetford.
Survivors include his daughters, Jan Bunch, of the home, Tammi Conley of Choctaw and Kathi Bunch of the home; a granddaughter, Lauren Fallis of Oklahoma City; two sisters: Mary Jane Lee and Patsy Keefer; along with a host of other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers were John Patton, John Kuykendall, Chris Wickware, Jim Harley, Darryl Barnes, John Woods and Cliff Pitner.
Services and arrangements were under the direction of Brumley-Mills funeral Home in McAlester.
Funeral services were held June 21, 2016 for Maureen Harjo at the Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Holdenville. Rev. Jimmy An- derson and Rev. Frank Moppin of ciated.
Maureen was born Feb. 24, 1933 in Wewoka to Sam Tiger and Annie (Gooden) Tiger and died June 16, 2016 in Holdenville.
She graduated from Calvin High School and later married Rev. Vernon L. Harjo.
The couple made their home in the Holden- ville and Wewoka areas.
Maureen worked for 19 years as a seam- stress at Seampruf in Holdenville.
She dedicated her life to the service of the Lord and her family. She loved working for the church and serving in capacity including Sister’s Leader and making tea for fellowships.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Rev. Vernon Harjo; a son, Stanley Ti- ger and three nephews.
Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Spain and husband Bill Sr. of Wewoka, sisters Louise Scott of Shawnee, Madeline Trusty of Denver, CO, Marcella Owen of Holdenville, brothers Malcom Tiger and wife Betty of Holdenville, Martin Joshua and wife Alice of Oklahoma City, and Eddie Gooden and wife Carol of New Mexico, six grandchildren, ve great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Cepon Lowe, Chayne Reyes, Isaac Simpson, Danny George, Bunny Powell and Lee Scott. Honorary pallbearers were George Harjocee, Geneva Larney, Bill Spain Sr. and Dakota Shaw.
Interment followed services at the Many Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Holden- ville.
Services were under the direction of Hud- son-Phillips Funeral Home in Holdenville.