Irene Thompson

Funeral services were held June 21, 2016 at the Banner Baptist Church in Horntown for Frances “Juanita” Mauldin with her nephew Rev. Martin Gustin and his wife Rev. Donna Gustin of ciating.

Juanita was born April 28, 1922 in Wetumka to John Paul Schultz and Ochria Faye (Blythe) Schultz and died June 17, 2016 in Shawnee.

She attended school at Moss Public Schools. Juanita was baptized at an early age in a farm pond outside of Horntown.

She worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II on P-38 Fighter Planes at Douglas Aircraft in Tulsa. Being one of the “Rosie the Riveters” was something she was always proud of.

On March 5, 1943 she married Vernon Leo Mauldin in North Augusta, South Carolina. They had three children, Ronda, Steve and Stan.

Farming and ranching was something that Juanita also had a passion for. She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. She enjoyed raising quarter horses and cattle. At one time she also raised German Shepard and Blue Heeler dogs.

She was a wonderful cook for her family and loved ones. She was also a perfectionist at almost everything she did which included her love for sewing. She had the ability and fore- sight to do just about anything that she set her mind on from tearing out walls in the house and remodeling to helping with brushhogging and plowing on the tractor in the elds on their farm.

Juanita spent her entire career of over 27 years as a bank teller/bookkeeper at the First National Bank and People’s State Bank in Holdenville and First National Bank of Wewoka.

She also worked a short time as an inspector at Seampruf in Holdenville.

She loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and friends.

Juanita was preceded in death by her par- ents, husband Vernon, sisters Pauline (Schultz) Miller, Mary Catherine (Schultz) Henson, Lois (Moss) Smith, brother Loyd Moss and one precious grandson, Scott Austin Mauldin.

She is survived by her daughter, Ronda Hillman, and husband, Joe of Shawnee, and two sons, Steve Mauldin, of Holdenville, Stan Mauldin, and wife, Kim, of Bartlesville; three grandsons, Ron Hillman, of Shawnee, Jon Hillman and wife Jennifer, of Prosper, TX, and Sage Mauldin of Norman, 3 great-granddaughters: Ashia Hillman, of Ada, Ella and Ava Hillman, of Prosper, TX; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were her grandsons: Ron Hillman, Jon Hillman and Sage Mauldin, nephews Danny Mauldin, Benny Mauldin and Randy Mauldin.

Interment will follow services at the Calvin Cemetery.

Services were under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home in Holdenville.