Patsy Lee Abernathy Thompson

Douglas Allen Cook, 49 of Holdenville died at his home on May 12, 2016 in Holdenville. He was born on April 14, 1967 in Holdenville to James and Dorothy (Ball) Cook. Doug graduated from Holdenville High School in 1985.

Doug married the love of his life, Susan Donnell Hearn on July 12, 1989. They had no greater joy than the birth of their daughter who was the delight of Doug’s life. He enjoyed attending all of Savannah and Boady’s school events. Doug was known for his great love of family and friends and larger than life stories.

He loved serving others and was happy to work in EMS and Law Enforcement for several years. Doug began his career as a EMT and became a paramedic. He became the Director for the Hughes County EMS Department. Later he would begin his law enforcement career at the Holdenville Police Department. He worked for the Wetumka and Calvin Police Departments as well as currently for the Holdenville Police Department. He loved his brothers and sisters in law enforcement and enjoyed working with them. He loved the Lord and considered his public service his giving of God’s gift to serve and protect. Doug lived by the motto “fight the good fight.” and he did until the last day.

Survivors include his wife, Susan of the home, daughter Savannah and fiancé’ Corey Epperson of Osborne, Kansas, parents James and Dorothy Cook of Holdenville, brother Arthur Cook and wife Neoma of Holdenville and sister Ramona Edwards and husband Bobby of Alabama, his nieces and nephews as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held May 17, 2016 at the First Baptist Church in Holdenville. Bro. John Roberts officiated the service.

Pallbearers were his EMS and Law Enforcement family including Jere Lee Smith, Brandon McCoy, Doug Sipes, O. C. Powell, David Cook, and Michael Leuking. Honorary pallbearers were Corey Epperson, Boady Marshall, Monte Phillips, Bob Edwards, Bo Babb, Mike Dodd, Randall Crossland, Arthur Cook, Brian Iker and Daniel McMahan.

Interment followed services at the Holdenville Cemetery under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home of Holdenville.