Patsy Lee Abernathy Thompson, Co-Publisher of The Morris News, died Tuesday, May 17, 2016.
Viewing will be from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home in Okmulgee, OK.
Funeral service will be held Friday, May 20, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Wetumka.
Wilma Louise Lacy, 90 died May 5, 2016 at Rocky Mountain Care Center Clearfield. Throughout her life she had lived in Oklahoma, California, Alaska, North Carolina and most recently Utah.
She was born September 2, 1925 in Holdenville, Oklahoma the daughter of Gideon and Goldie Haywood Summy.
Wilma married James Walter Kennon Lacy on September 27, 1945 in Reno, Nevada.
She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Layton, Utah.
She loved crocheting, quilting, painting, crossword puzzles, the Bible, and watching sports, especially Sunday NFL. Wilma loved going to church. She was very proud of the fact that she drove an eighteen wheeler during WWII, where she met her husband.
Surviving are her three sons, Harvey (Judy) Lacy of Reno, NV; Jimmy Lacy of North Carolina; Floyd (Jennafer) Lacy of Syracuse, UT; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Selma, brother Tommy and his wife Norma.
Preceded in death by her husband, four grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
Funeral services were held May 13, 2016 at the Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Rev. Jon Ewers officiated and family members served as pallbearers.
Interment followed services at Wetumka Cemetery under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Wetumka.
A funeral service is scheduled for James Lee Huffman at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2016 at the Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Holdenville. Bro. Walter Kuhlman will officiate.
James was born July 16, 1950 in Oklahoma City to Ray and Ethel (Whalin) Huffman and died in Holdenville on May 15, 2016 at the age of 65.
He graduated from Capital Hill High School in Oklahoma City.
He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served our country honorably. He served in the Vietnam War as a Lance Corporal. He married Judy Henry on July 6, 1973. After his service, he began his career as a truck driver and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union.
James loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was also a member of the Lighthouse of Prayer Church in Arpelar.
Preceding James in death were his mother and a brother, Darrell Huffman.
Survivors include his wife, Judy of the home, children Rachel Twyman (Dave) of Del City, Holly Shah (Mitul) of Tulsa, Ian Huffman (Karrie) of Tulsa, Danielle Fox of Madill, Stacy Chavez (Raul) of Latta, and Jason Fox of Holdenville, siblings Tom Huffman (Sondra) of Oklahoma City and Kathey Graham of Oklahoma City, grandchildren Scarlet, McKenna, and Annie and great-granddaughter Dani, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ian Huffman, Jason Fox, Raul Chavez, Mitul Shah, Charlie Rowland, and Richard Mason.
Interment will follow services at the Holdenville Cemetery under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home in Holdenville.
Douglas Allen Cook, 49 of Holdenville died at his home on May 12, 2016 in Holdenville. He was born on April 14, 1967 in Holdenville to James and Dorothy (Ball) Cook. Doug graduated from Holdenville High School in 1985.
Doug married the love of his life, Susan Donnell Hearn on July 12, 1989. They had no greater joy than the birth of their daughter who was the delight of Doug’s life. He enjoyed attending all of Savannah and Boady’s school events. Doug was known for his great love of family and friends and larger than life stories.
He loved serving others and was happy to work in EMS and Law Enforcement for several years. Doug began his career as a EMT and became a paramedic. He became the Director for the Hughes County EMS Department. Later he would begin his law enforcement career at the Holdenville Police Department. He worked for the Wetumka and Calvin Police Departments as well as currently for the Holdenville Police Department. He loved his brothers and sisters in law enforcement and enjoyed working with them. He loved the Lord and considered his public service his giving of God’s gift to serve and protect. Doug lived by the motto “fight the good fight.” and he did until the last day.
Survivors include his wife, Susan of the home, daughter Savannah and fiancé’ Corey Epperson of Osborne, Kansas, parents James and Dorothy Cook of Holdenville, brother Arthur Cook and wife Neoma of Holdenville and sister Ramona Edwards and husband Bobby of Alabama, his nieces and nephews as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held May 17, 2016 at the First Baptist Church in Holdenville. Bro. John Roberts officiated the service.
Pallbearers were his EMS and Law Enforcement family including Jere Lee Smith, Brandon McCoy, Doug Sipes, O. C. Powell, David Cook, and Michael Leuking. Honorary pallbearers were Corey Epperson, Boady Marshall, Monte Phillips, Bob Edwards, Bo Babb, Mike Dodd, Randall Crossland, Arthur Cook, Brian Iker and Daniel McMahan.
Interment followed services at the Holdenville Cemetery under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home of Holdenville.
Randy Lee Cosper, 45 of Calvin died Tuesday, May 10, 2016 in Gerty, Oklahoma.
He was born April 21, 1971 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Leroy and Sue Cosper.
He graduated from Calvin Public Schools and Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester.
Randy worked various oilfield jobs for many years and as a machinist for the Army Ammunition Depot in McAlester.
Recently, he began working as a ranch hand for McClure Ranch which he really enjoyed. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. Spending time with friends was important to Randy and playing a good game of softball made it even better. Each year he looked forward to going snow skiing.
Preceding him death were his grandparents, Ernest and Wilma Cosper, Norman McCarley and Carson and Cletis Graves.
Survivors include his daughter, Jenna Sue Cosper of Idaho Falls, Idaho, parents Leroy and Sue Cosper of Calvin, sisters Shonda Benedict (Eddy) of Coalgate, Linda Shuman (Jeff) of Bartlesville, nephews Matt, Brady, Rocky, Brody, significant other Tammy Castillo of Calvin and children Braxton Castillo and Mackenzie Davis, aunts and uncles Ernestine Golden, Violet Miller (Randal), James Cosper, Jeanne French (Eddie), JaQuita DeViney (Rick), Glenda Morrison, Centhy Wainscott (Steve), great-aunts and uncles Earl Cosper, Aliene Wainscott (Millard), Ples Fulton (Faye), Sonny Fulton (Rose), Christine Jones, Marvin Fulton (Patsy), June Edwards (Lymon) as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held May 13, 2016 at the Lighthouse of Prayer Church in Arpelar. Bro. Randal Miller and Bro. Walter Khulman officiated.
Interment followed at the Non Cemetery in Non under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home in Holdenville.
Funeral services for Reba Nell Reid, 84, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2016 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Holdenville. Rev. Abraham Gomez will officiate the service assisted by Bill Robinson.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Armstrong, Daron Bible, Roger Crawford, Jonathan Barksdale, Mark Hearn and Stephen Hearn.
Reba was born March 12, 1932 to Edgar Barksdale and Artie (Leach) Barksdale in Holdenville and died May 16, 2016 in Oklahoma City.
She graduated from Holdenville High School and later married Harold Reid on January 29, 1951.
She was a lifelong resident of Holdenville and was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was very actively involved in the church.
She worked at First National Bank, Peoples State Bank and Nichols for many years.
She enjoyed living life to its fullest which included hobbies such as water skiing, playing softball, bowling, riding horses and swimming.
Reba took advantage of being part of various leagues around the State for bowling and softball.
Remaining active was important part of her life but of course, one cannot forget all the elaborate desserts she created and homemade ice cream to go with them.
When she did sit down to rest she enjoyed writing poetry and even wrote a song which will be sang at the service. She enjoyed traveling around the country and had her bags packed at a moments notice.
Reba was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Harold, siblings Virgil Barksdale, Jack Barksdale, Jimmy Barksdale and Bill Barksdale.
She is survived by her children, Gary Reid and wife, Brenda; Terry Reid and wife, Barbara; Tony Reid and wife, Belinda; and Tim Reid, all of Holdenville; grandchildren: Rowdy Reid and wife Danon, Mindy Wardlow, Lezlie Hankal and husband Galen, Damien Walton, Sarah Reid, Daniel Reid, and Cooper Reid; and great grandchildren: Dylan Jay, Natalie Jay, and Emily Jay, Colin Hankal and Liam Hankal, Baylee and Autumn; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home of Holdenville.
Graveside services were held May 13, 2016 at the Holdenville Cemetery for Barbara Jean Deason with Rev. Dane Robinson officiating.
Barbara was born Dec. 14, 1928 in Holdenville to John and Juanita Stafford and died May 10, 2016 in Oklahoma City.
She attended Yeager Schools and worked at Seampruf for many years.
Barbara moved from Holdenville in the 1960’s to Moore, Oklahoma. She worked for Diamond Crystal in the packaging department for many years.
She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
Working in her yard and flowerbeds brought her great pride.
Barbara enjoyed seeing the flowers bloom. Nothing made her happier than travelling to see her children. She enjoyed going to Hawaii to visit her daughter often.
She was preceded in death by her parents, children: Cinda Diane Deason, Johnny D. Deason and Gwenda Deason Vickery; and siblings: Harvey Stafford, Dub Stafford, Wynonna Rinkle, Marie Burkhart and Alma Moon.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie L. Pannell; grandchildren: Chandra Lynn Roussel Latourelle and Russell Dewayne Cooper; great-grandchildren: Jonathan Ray Cooper and Desmond, Domonic and Kalin Roussell; siblings: Jack Stafford and wife Beverly, Virginia Smith and husband Max, Ronnie Stafford, Charles Stafford and Bill Stafford; as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearers were Jack Stafford, Wesley Stafford, Jerod Stafford, RD Stafford, Dewayne Cooper and Jonathan Cooper.
Services were under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home of Holdenville.
Funeral services for Bernice Charlene Sherrin were held May 10, 2016 at Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Holdenville with Pastor Dane Robinson officiating. Interment followed at Holdenville Cemetery.
Bernice was born Dec. 3, 1938 in Wetumka to Charley and Tilda “Treat” Merriman and died May 7, 2016 at the age of 77.
She attended Moss Schools and later married Leroy Sherrin on Nov. 30, 1957 in Holdenville.
Bernice loved spending time with her family and going fishing with Leroy. Bernice made the best yeast rolls and coconut creme pie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, Charles Merriman, a sister, Katherine Gardner, a niece, Linda Gardner and a nephew, Bill Gardner.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews and her very best friend, May Daniels.
Pallbearers were Jacob Gardner, Larry Rivers III, Johnny Watkins, Tristan Ward, Sammy Welchel and David Welchel. Honorary pallbearers were Stephen Kingsley, Larry Rivers Jr. Adam Tweedel and Floyd Gardener.